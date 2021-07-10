bricklayer-beats-up-carpenter-during-argument-over-tb-joshua

Two artisans in Lagos have exchanged blows during an argument over Prophet Temitope Balogun (TB) Joshua, the founder of Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN).

The cleric, born in Ondo on June 12 1963, died on June 5 2021. He was buried on Friday, July 10.

On Saturday, a carpenter and a bricklayer engaged in fisticuffs over the late clergyman.

A witness told bioreports that the incident occurred at a hangout spot near North-West Petrol Station near Victoria Garden City (VGC) on the Lekki-Ajah expressway.

He said trouble started around 1 pm when the carpenter joined a conversation about the SCOAN founder.

“We were drinking and gisting when someone mentioned the death of TB Joshua. The carpenter said some terrible things. He claimed Joshua used diabolical means”, the informant said in Yoruba.

“But the bricklayer warned him to stop saying ‘rubbish’. That he would not sit and allow any negative conversation about the late Prophet.

“The man said it was when he started attending Synagogue Church that he built a house at Igando and bought his car.

“The other guy insisted TB Joshua was not a real man of God. As the argument continued, they started fighting. The bricklayer injured the carpenter, it was bloody.”

The attention of policemen within the area was called to the disagreement which drew the attention of passers-by.

TB Joshua was controversial during his lifetime. He is even more contentious in death with different theories about his spiritual strength.

Since his passing, a higher number of Nigerians have been praising him, insisting that there are many other clerics who cannot be compared with the deceased.

TB Joshua continues to receive accolades for the simplicity of his sermons, philanthropy and humility.

Enugu New Artisan Market: Gun-wielding cattle dealers attack police, commuters