Brickit’s AI Camera Scans Your LEGO to Suggest Things You Can Build – PetaPixel

If you have a giant pile of LEGO bricks and are in need of ideas on what to build, Brickit is an amazing app that was made just for you. It uses a powerful AI camera to rapidly scan your LEGO bricks and then suggest fun little projects you can build with what you have. Here’s a short 30-second demo showing how the app works — prepare to have your mind blown:

Once you’ve downloaded the free app, all you need to do is spread out your LEGO bricks on the ground so that all the pieces are visible. Open up the AI camera inside Brickit and point it at the LEGO from above — the app will then use machine learning to scan the scene at an incredibly fast pace and recognize as many bricks as it can.

When the app is done taking inventory of your collection, it’ll output a list of ideas for you of what you could possibly create with the bricks at your fingertips. You can customize the suggested build with different colors and bricks if you’d like to add a personal touch.

After you’ve settled on an idea, the app will even show you exactly where the necessary bricks are in your messy pile.

When you’ve finished turning the idea into reality, the app even lets you take a photo of it to share with your friends.

Here are examples of fun little builds that the app could suggest for you if you have the necessary pieces:

Brickit is a fan-made app that isn’t affiliated with LEGO, though we’re guessing that could soon change, as LEGO may be quite interested in snapping up this amazing AI camera technology. You can follow along with the project through its website and Instagram. The app is currently available for iOS through the Apple App Store, and an Android version is scheduled to launch in the fall of 2021.

