Brian Cox To Co-Star With Kate Beckinsale In Catherine Hardwicke’s ‘Prisoner’s Daughter’ – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Succession star Brian Cox is set to join Kate Beckinsale in the Catherine Hardwicke-helmed family drama Prisoner’s Daughter, penned by Mark Bacci.

The film tells the story of a tough but proud ex-con who’s struggling to find a way to reconnect with his only daughter and grandson; once he begins an attempt at reconciliation, his violent past once again catches up to him.

“I’m excited to see Brian Cox bring his layers of toughness, vulnerability and warmth to this broken man who has one last chance to reconnect with his family. We’ll ride with Brian on Max’s twisted journey, really feeling all the excruciating pain — and small moments of joy” said Hardwicke.

Sam Okun will Produce for Sam Okun Productions, as will Marina Grasic for Oakhurst Entertainment. Robert E. Morgan, Chris Rasmussen, Guy Moshe, Jai Khanna will serve as Executive Producers. Lachlan Towle and Bill Yates will Co-Produce.

“We are thrilled to have Brian Cox starring in our movie alongside Kate Beckinsale, both of whom are amazingly multi-talented and two of the most versatile actors of our time.” Okun said.

Capstone Pictures will co-finance and commence sales at TIFF. David Haring will serve as Producer, with Capstone’s Cristian Mercuri and Ruzanna Kegeyan as Executive Producers.

Golden Globe winner Cox recently set up the TV adaptation of his Sci-Fi podcast From Now at Amazon, currently shooting season three of HBO hit Succession and writing his autobiography, which will be published in October in the UK and in 2022 in the U.S.

Cox is repped by Paradigm, Conway Van Gelder Grant, and Insight Entertainment.