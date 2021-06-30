brexit-realization-report,-q2-2021:-impacts-on-fmcg-and-fintech-sectors

More so, the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) did not confirm equivalence for financial services providers. Obtaining this equivalence is essential to set a framework to enable bilateral agreements between the UK and the EU and facilitate cross-border contracts.

The UK formally left the EU on January 31, 2020 after 47 years of membership with the bloc. Yet the impact of the UK’s divorce from the EU has been most apparent since the transition period came to an end and new legislation came into force from January 1, 2021. On this day, the UK officially became a third country to the EU. The UK and the EU reached a trading agreement on Christmas Eve 2020, just days before the end of the transition period and amid fears of a cliff-edge Brexit. It came years after the UK voted to leave the EU in 2016 and embarked into lengthy negotiations with the EU, creating political, economic, and social uncertainty in the process.