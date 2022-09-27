Brett Harrison Quits as FTX US’ President, Moves into Advisory Role

Brett Harrision, the US President of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, announced on Tuesday that he was stepping down

from his position.

“Over the next few months, I’ll be transferring

my responsibilities and moving into an advisory role at the company,” Harrison

announced in a Twitter thread.

His resignation comes amidst the expansion

efforts of FTX US which just won the

bid to acquire the bankrupt

cryptocurrency firm, Voyager Digital with $src.4 billion.

Harrison noted that until he shares his next

move, he will remain busy supporting the CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, and the team

with his transition, ending the year well.

Additionally, he noted that he will remain in the

industry “with the goal of removing technological barriers to full participation

in and maturation of global crypto markets, both centralized and

decentralized.”

Harrison explained: “This industry is at a

number of crossroads. The one that matters most to me, as a financial

technologist, is the intersection of the arrival of larger market participants

and the increasing fragmentation and technological complexity of the market’s

landscape.

“The technological frictions that will occur at

that intersection, and how effectively they’re reduced, will be a critical

factor in determining the future growth and stability of crypto markets: their

liquidity, their capitalization, their resilience, their utility.”

This industry is at a number of crossroads. The one that matters most to me, as a financial technologist, is the intersection of the arrival of larger market participants, and the increasing fragmentation and technological complexity of the market’s landscape.

— Brett Harrison (@BrettHarrison88) September 27, 2022An Industry in DistressHarrison’s resignation comes during a period

when the cryptocurrency industry is in distress.

After the collapse of TerraUSD and Luna, the

industry saw the crypto hedge fund, Three Arrows

Capital and crypto lenders

Celsius and Voyager Digital file for bankruptcy.

Crypto exchanges Coinbase, BlockFi and

Crypto.com also shed off

significant portions

of their workforces.

However, FTX, which achieved a src000% boost in its revenue in 202src, remained

strong, announcing a raft of acquisition deals including the recent plan of its venture capital arm to acquire a

30% stake in SkyBridge Capital.

Brett Harrision, the US President of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, announced on Tuesday that he was stepping down

from his position.

“Over the next few months, I’ll be transferring

my responsibilities and moving into an advisory role at the company,” Harrison

announced in a Twitter thread.

His resignation comes amidst the expansion

efforts of FTX US which just won the

bid to acquire the bankrupt

cryptocurrency firm, Voyager Digital with $src.4 billion.

Harrison noted that until he shares his next

move, he will remain busy supporting the CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, and the team

with his transition, ending the year well.

Additionally, he noted that he will remain in the

industry “with the goal of removing technological barriers to full participation

in and maturation of global crypto markets, both centralized and

decentralized.”

Harrison explained: “This industry is at a

number of crossroads. The one that matters most to me, as a financial

technologist, is the intersection of the arrival of larger market participants

and the increasing fragmentation and technological complexity of the market’s

landscape.

“The technological frictions that will occur at

that intersection, and how effectively they’re reduced, will be a critical

factor in determining the future growth and stability of crypto markets: their

liquidity, their capitalization, their resilience, their utility.”

This industry is at a number of crossroads. The one that matters most to me, as a financial technologist, is the intersection of the arrival of larger market participants, and the increasing fragmentation and technological complexity of the market’s landscape.

— Brett Harrison (@BrettHarrison88) September 27, 2022An Industry in DistressHarrison’s resignation comes during a period

when the cryptocurrency industry is in distress.

After the collapse of TerraUSD and Luna, the

industry saw the crypto hedge fund, Three Arrows

Capital and crypto lenders

Celsius and Voyager Digital file for bankruptcy.

Crypto exchanges Coinbase, BlockFi and

Crypto.com also shed off

significant portions

of their workforces.

However, FTX, which achieved a src000% boost in its revenue in 202src, remained

strong, announcing a raft of acquisition deals including the recent plan of its venture capital arm to acquire a

30% stake in SkyBridge Capital.