Brendan Rodgers provides James Maddison injury update after Leicester’s win over West Ham

Leicester City head coach Brendan Rodgers has moved to provide a fresh insight into the wellbeing of midfielder James Maddison on Saturday evening.

For those not aware, Maddison set pulses racing across not only the Foxes’ fanbase, but England’s, too, earlier this afternoon.

This came upon the 25-year-old limping out of his side’s meeting with West Ham United.

Maddison carried his stellar recent stretch of form into the opening exchanges at the London Stadium on Saturday, setting Leicester on their way to an eventual 2-0 triumph courtesy of the game’s opening goal.

With less than half an hour on the clock, however, the former Norwich City standout went to ground with an injury issue, before ultimately being forced to limp out of the action.

Speaking on the back of his side’s latest impressive result, it therefore came as little surprise when the subject of Maddison’s wellbeing was put to Brendan Rodgers.

This of course comes after the gifted midfielder was afforded a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England World Cup squad earlier this week.

Open in new windowFans of the Three Lions hopeful of seeing Maddison line out in Qatar, though, need not fret.

This comes with boss Rodgers having confirmed that his star man’s withdrawal against West Ham came as little more than a precaution, owing to ‘a bit of soreness’.

Brendan Rodgers on James Maddison: “It was nothing. He hasn’t trained so much this week. He had some lighter days. He wanted to give it a go but he just felt, when he was looking to extend and sprint, there was just a bit of soreness. We didn’t want to risk anything for him.” pic.twitter.com/tEJn8uYtEZ

— Leicester City (@LCFC) November 12, 2022

Graham Potter drops Chelsea transfer hint ahead of January

Manchester United transfer news: Barcelona eye Garnacho, offer made for striker & more

–