Breakthrough cases, delta variant: COVID-19 updates for Massachusetts – WCVB Boston

The highly infectious delta variant and a growing number of breakthrough COVID-19 cases in vaccinated individuals are threatening to undo the progress Massachusetts has achieved over the past several months. A cluster of cases linked to Provincetown, for example, recently led public health officials in Boston to recommend that any residents who have visited Provincetown since July 1 get tested for COVID-19, self-isolate, and avoid gatherings for at least five days, regardless of vaccination status.BREAKTHROUGH CASES AND THE DELTA VARIANTMassachusetts public health officials reported 716 additional COVID-19 breakthrough cases in fully vaccinated individuals as of July 17, data from the Department of Public Health shows.A breakthrough case is when an individual tests positive for COVID-19 after they’ve been fully vaccinated against the disease.Numbers from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health show there have been 5,166 cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated individuals as of July 17, a significant increase from the 4,450 reported one week earlier.As of Tuesday, the DPH reported 1,649 new positive COVID-19 cases between July 10 and July 16.When analyzing the number of overall COVID-19 cases reported by the DPH between July 10 and July 16, the breakthrough cases account for 43.4% of all new COVID-19 cases.Massachusetts doctors say the biggest cause is the arrival of the COVID-19 delta variant, which is twice as infectious than the original virus.”We also know that people who have the delta variant actually have 1,000 times the amount of virus in their nose, in their bodies,” Dr. Katherine Gergen Barnett with Boston Medical Center said.MASSACHUSETTS CORONAVIRUS CASESAs vaccination rates increased, the spread of COVID-19 has decreased but has not stopped entirely. It can still spread between unvaccinated individuals and some rare, “breakthrough” cases have occurred in vaccinated people.Breakthrough infections can cause disease with symptoms, and some people can have no symptoms at all. Research has shown that if people become infected after vaccination, typically they get a milder case.Symptoms reported for patients with COVID-19 have included mild to severe respiratory illness with fever, cough, and difficulty breathing, as well as new loss of taste or smell. Further details are available here.This state website will help you locate the nearest COVID-19 testing facility. Massachusetts also has online resource that allows you to assess your symptoms and find the right care.For more information on coronavirus and testing, you can also call 2-1-1, which is a 24-hour state-supported hotline.COVID-19 VACCINATION DATAAnyone age 12 or older who lives, works or studies in Massachusetts is now eligible to be vaccinated.Based on federal approvals, the two-dose Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone age 12 or older as of May 13. The two-dose Moderna vaccine and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are available to those age 18 or older.VACCINATION RATES AMONG ELIGIBLE POPULATIONMassachusetts has already fully vaccinated more than 4 million people. According to the 2020 US Census, the state’s total population is 7.03 million. State directory of vaccination sitesVACCINATION RATE COMPARED TO OTHER STATES MASSACHUSETTS HOSPITALIZATIONSIf you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19 get medical attention immediately, the CDC said.Emergency warning signs include:Trouble breathingPersistent pain or pressure in the chestNew confusion or inability to arouseBluish lips or face*This list is not all-inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerningMASSACHUSETTS FATALITIES

