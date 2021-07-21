Breakthrough case: Orlando mom says she got COVID-19 after Johnson & Johnson vaccine – WESH 2 Orlando

On Tuesday, a new study was published online that found the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is much less effective against the Delta variant than the initial virus. The study came out just one day before an Orlando mom discovered that she is a breakthrough case. “Congestion in my chest, headache, stiff neck, just feel like the flu,” the woman said. The woman asked to keep her identity private after she learned about her positive test at Orange County’s free COVID testing site at Barnett Park. She said she got the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in April. But this past week, her husband got sick with COVID. On Wednesday, she and her son tested positive for the coronavirus as well. “I guess I’m going to have the booster shot,” she said. The authors of the study say the findings could mean that people who only got one J&J shot may need to get a booster either from Johnson and Johnson or one of the mRNA vaccines like Pfizer or Moderna. “I really don’t know what to say because it’s like we did everything we were told to do and still contracted it,” the woman said. As she sat coughing in her car, the wife and mother said she still thinks getting a shot is worth it. “I was told it protects you from getting the COVID so bad,” she said. “So I’m hoping and praying that’s the case.”The new study is not yet peer-reviewed nor is it published in a medical journal. According to Johnson and Johnson, a smaller study showed the vaccine did offer protection against the Delta variant.

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Tuesday, a new study was published online that found the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is much less effective against the Delta variant than the initial virus. The study came out just one day before an Orlando mom discovered that she is a breakthrough case. “Congestion in my chest, headache, stiff neck, just feel like the flu,” the woman said. The woman asked to keep her identity private after she learned about her positive test at Orange County’s free COVID testing site at Barnett Park. She said she got the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in April. But this past week, her husband got sick with COVID. On Wednesday, she and her son tested positive for the coronavirus as well. “I guess I’m going to have the booster shot,” she said. The authors of the study say the findings could mean that people who only got one J&J shot may need to get a booster either from Johnson and Johnson or one of the mRNA vaccines like Pfizer or Moderna. “I really don’t know what to say because it’s like we did everything we were told to do and still contracted it,” the woman said. As she sat coughing in her car, the wife and mother said she still thinks getting a shot is worth it. “I was told it protects you from getting the COVID so bad,” she said. “So I’m hoping and praying that’s the case.” The new study is not yet peer-reviewed nor is it published in a medical journal. According to Johnson and Johnson, a smaller study showed the vaccine did offer protection against the Delta variant.