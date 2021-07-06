BREAKING: Zulum, Fintiri, 4 others storm Taraba for North-East governors meeting

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State

By Femi Bolaji, JALINGO

Chairman of North-East Governors’ Forum, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, and his colleagues in the North-East have arrived Jalingo for a two-day meeting.

Zulum was received by the Deputy Governor of Taraba State, Haruna Manu, at Danbaba Suntai airport.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State and his entourage also arrived Jalingo about 1:39p.m.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya and Bala Mohammed of Gombe and Bauchi states, respectively, have also arrived the government house.

The governor of Yobe State, Mai-Mala Buni, was represented by his Deputy, Idi Barde.

The meeting will discuss issues affecting the region to chart a way forward.

The forum last held its meeting in Yola, capital of Adamawa State.

This is coming 24 hours after southern governors met in Lagos State and reached some decisions on insecurity, PIB, 2023 presidency, among other issues.

Details later…

