BREAKING: You need to see this huge Galaxy Z Flip 3 leak! – SamMobile

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is shaping to be one of the best Samsung phones of 2021. Samsung’s latest clamshell foldable smartphone is expected to come with some big upgrades.

There have already been a few leaks that have revealed what the device might look like. Today’s leak leaves little to the imagination as we can see the upcoming device in high definition renders.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 leak shows there are exciting times ahead

The renders and their video compilation have just been leaked online, giving us our best look yet at Samsung’s clamshell foldable. We can see the new color scheme that Samsung has chosen for the device. The accompanying report also provides some details on the new colors.

The biggest and best improvement has been made to the cover display. It has gone from the tiny 1.1-inch screen on the Galaxy Z Flip to a noticeably bigger cover display.

It’s going to be much more useful. As we have also seen in the previously leaked images, at least one full text message can now be displayed. A revamped dual camera setup is positioned alongside the cover display.

Samsung is also expected to fit a slightly larger display on the inside compared to the Galaxy Z Flip’s 6.7-inch panel. It’s going to be an Ultra Thin Glass display with improvements being made to its durability. We have also revealed exclusively that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is going to have an IP rating.

There’s also good news for those who have been thinking about buying this device. We have confirmed that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will get a price cut of up to 20%. A foldable device of this caliber at a lower price point is certainly going to be hard to resist.

Samsung will likely unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 together in the first week of August. The release is being rumored for August 27.