Home NEWS BREAKING: Yoruba nation protesters storm Ojota, Lagos
NEWSNews Africa

BREAKING: Yoruba nation protesters storm Ojota, Lagos

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
breaking:-yoruba-nation-protesters-storm-ojota,-lagos

Yoruba nation protesters on Saturday stormed the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, Ojota, Lagos where the rally was scheduled to commence.

A live video by BBC pidgin showed a large crowd gathered at the venue chanting different songs.

bioreports had earlier reported that armed security operatives on Saturday morning took over the venue ahead of the rally slated for 10am today.

However, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu while addressing newsmen at the protest ground a few minutes ago, said Nigerians have the right to peaceful protests.

According to him, the security operatives were deployed to the area to ensure that the protest was not hijacked by hoodlums.

More to follow….

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

BREAKING: Police disperse Yoruba Nation protesters with tear...

Yoruba Nation protesters plan to forcefully reopen Seme...

Rivers civil servants reject new contributory healthcare law

You’re a miracle governor, any step against you...

Imo APGA disowns Njoku, claims detractors trying to...

Police arrest two suspects, girlfriend over alleged murder...

BBNaija: Ozo prays for ex-housemates as Lockdown Reunion...

Revenue officer stabbed in Edo over N400 ticket

DSS butchered Sunday Igboho’s aide, Adogan after 48...

BREAKING: Bandits target El-Rufai’s son – bioreports Nigeria

Leave a Reply