breaking:-yoruba-nation-protesters-storm-ojota,-lagos

Yoruba nation protesters on Saturday stormed the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, Ojota, Lagos where the rally was scheduled to commence.

A live video by BBC pidgin showed a large crowd gathered at the venue chanting different songs.

bioreports had earlier reported that armed security operatives on Saturday morning took over the venue ahead of the rally slated for 10am today.

However, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu while addressing newsmen at the protest ground a few minutes ago, said Nigerians have the right to peaceful protests.

According to him, the security operatives were deployed to the area to ensure that the protest was not hijacked by hoodlums.

More to follow….