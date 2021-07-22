Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho will have to wait for some time to know his fate at the Cour De’appal De Cotonou, Benin Republic, following his arraignment by the authorities of the country for immigration-related offences.

Igboho was taken to court on Thursday afternoon but bioreports learnt that not long after that, the court went on recess and would reconvene by 4pm, same day.







A source has however told bioreports that the activist is not for extradition to Nigeria.

Nigerian government, through its Ambassador in Benin Republic, Tukur Buratai, a former Chief of Army Staff, has been pushing for the extradition of Igboho to Nigeria.

However, the source confirmed bioreports’ earlier story that efforts by the Nigerian government to extradict him had hit the rocks, saying “not for extradition”.

Authorities in the neighbouring West African nation have insisted on a fair trial for Igboho before yielding to the demand, bioreports had reported.

The Beninise government said it wouldn’t handle a request for extradition without first trying him for the local offence he was arrested for, sources told bioreports Thursday morning.

bioreports had reported how Igboho was arrested on Monday night in Cadjèhoun Airport, Cotonou with a “fake” Beninese passport while trying to flee to Germany.

bioreports had on Wednesday reported that Igboho would be arraigned on Thursday.

“Igboho may be arraigned for passport-related offences in Benin Republic tomorrow. His Nigerian lawyers are here already. Yoruba leaders in the Benin Republic have been supportive as well,” a source had told bioreports on Wednesday night.

The West African country had accused Igboho of illegally owning its passport.

He was declared wanted by the Department of State Services earlier in July after his Ibadan house in Oyo state was raided on July 1, 2021 by the operatives of the secret police.

Two people were killed by the DSS in the late night raid while 12 other persons were arrested and later paraded in Abuja.

bioreports gathered that some Yoruba living in and around Cotonou on Thursday thronged the court awaiting the commencement of the trial.

They demanded that Igboho should not be returned to Nigeria, saying that he had committed no offence.