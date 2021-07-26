BREAKING: Yoruba monarchs, others in Benin Republic Court for Igboho – The Nation Newspaper

By Alao Abiodun

Supporters of embattled Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho have thronged the Cour De’appal De Cotononu for his trial.

Yoruba-speaking supporters especially from the southwest and indigenes in Benin Republic said they were in court ahead of the arrival of Igboho, who was arrested in the country last week.

The Nation learnt a Yoruba rights group, Isokan Omo Odua, had mobilised supporters for the embattled supporter as a sign of solidarity.

In a BBC Yoruba live update on Monday monitored by The Nation, the anxious supporters were seen outside the court premises waiting for the arrival of Igboho.

Some others were inside the court patiently sitting for the hearing to commence.

As of the time of filing this report, Igboho was yet to arrive at the court.

But Igboho’s wife, Ropo, and some traditional monarchs have been sighted at the court premises according to the BBC correspondent.

Also, there was no heavy security presence at the entrance of the court.

The hearing is expected to begin around 10:00am.

Details shortly…