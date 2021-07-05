Home NEWS BREAKING: Women block Kachia road in Kaduna over Bethel Baptist School abduction
by Bioreports
Hundreds of women, including parents of kidnapped Bethel Baptist School students on Monday, blocked the ever-busy Kachia Highway in Maraban Rido, protesting over the incessant kidnapping of their children.

This followed the abduction of students on Monday morning from Bethel Baptist High School Kaduna.

When bioreports reports that about 3pm, the women placed logs of wood, preventing people from plying the road.

However, a military convoy arrived at the scene at about 3:05pm and opened the road for commuters.

Details…….

