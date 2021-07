By Samuel Oamen

The Senate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has ordered all students out of hostels and halls of residence.

It also approved commencement of virtual lectures from July 26, 2021.

The decisions were taken following fears over third wave of COVID-19 in Lagos, especially recently detected cases in the institution.

Details shortly…