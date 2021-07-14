Home News Africa BREAKING: UNILAG Directs Students To Leave Hostels Over COVID-19 Third Wave
BREAKING: UNILAG Directs Students To Leave Hostels Over COVID-19 Third Wave

The Senate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has directed all students to vacate the hostels and halls of residence over spike of COVID-19 third wave.

It was learnt that the Senate also approved commencement of virtual lectures from July 26, 2021.

It was gathered that the decisions were taken following fears over third wave of COVID-19 in Lagos, especially recently detected cases in the institution.

Details shortly…

