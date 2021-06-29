breaking:-two-pdp-lawmakers-join-ayade-in-apc

Two members of the House of Representatives, from Cross River State have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The two lawmakers are Lego Idagbo and Michael Etaba.

It would be recalled that the Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade recently decamped from the PDP to the APC.

The defections were announced on Tuesday by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila after reading letters from the two lawmakers.

This defection is the latest in the gale of defection that continues to rock the PDP.

The defections were protested by Toby Okechukwu, the deputy minority leader.

