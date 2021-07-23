Twitter is officially testing a dislike button, the company confirmed on Wednesday.

In a message visible to some iOS users, Twitter said dislikes “aren’t public or visible to the author, while Likes are.”

“We’re testing this to understand the types of replies you find relevant in a convo, so we can work on ways to show more of them,” Twitter said in a statement. “Your downvotes aren’t public, while your upvotes will be shown as likes.”

It appears the company is testing the new buttons on a small segment of users. Not all Twitter users will see the new buttons.

See the notification:

Some of you on iOS may see different options to up or down vote on replies. We’re testing this to understand the types of replies you find relevant in a convo, so we can work on ways to show more of them. Your downvotes aren’t public, while your upvotes will be shown as likes. pic.twitter.com/hrBfrKQdcY — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 21, 2021

On Tuesday, July 20, the tech giant had also made some changes to its TweetDeck.

It notified users by stating, “Starting today, we’re rolling out a preview of the new & improved version of TweetDeck to a limited number of accounts, with enhanced functionality that incorporates more of what you see on https://twitter.com/”

TweetDeck is a social media dashboard application for management of Twitter accounts. Originally an independent app, TweetDeck was subsequently acquired by Twitter Inc. and integrated into Twitter’s interface.