Breaking: Travellers, Commuters stranded as security agents restrict movement over LG polls

Breaking: Travellers, Commuters stranded as security agents restrict movement over LG polls

Oluwatobi Bolashodun

As the local government elections kick off in Ogun State today, security agents are all over the state to ensure a free, fair and violent free election.

Travellers and commuters coming from neighbouring states were denied entry into the state by security agents.

bioreports observed that commuters and travellers who had left Lagos early in the morning were denied entry into the state capital.

Also at Lafenwa, commuters were stranded as there were no commercial vehicles to transport them to their various destinations.

