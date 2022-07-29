breaking:-thugs-invade-catholic-church,-cart-away-pvc-reg-machines-in-lagos

Thugs on Friday disrupted the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration, CVR, exercise at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Ijesha, Surulere area of Lagos State.

The thugs carted away the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Continuous Voter Registration machines.

The incident happened less than 72 hours before the CVR’s closure by INEC.

Following the incident, the Parish Priest locked up the church while people scampered for safety.

An eyewitness who identified herself as Dr. Ambassador Princess Okojie Igbemudia said the thugs stormed the church and disrupted the exercise because those registering will vote for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

It was learnt that the police had been deployed to the area to ensure peace and order.