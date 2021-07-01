Home News Africa BREAKING: Three Zamfara PDP Senators, Nwaoboshi defect to APC – The Nation Newspaper
By Sanni Onogu, Abuja

Senators Sahabi Alhaji Yau (Zamfara North), Hassan Mohammed Gusau (Zamfara Central), Lawali Hassan Anka (Zamfara West) and Peter Nwaoboshi (Delta North) on Wednesday defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lawan read the letters from Senators Yau, Anka and Nwaoboshi indicating their defection at plenary.

He informed his colleagues that Senator Gusau, who resigned his membership of the PDP on Tuesday, has also joined the APC.

Details shortly…

