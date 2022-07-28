Home NEWS BREAKING: Terrorists kill soldiers at checkpoint near Zuma rock
NEWSNews Africa

BREAKING: Terrorists kill soldiers at checkpoint near Zuma rock

by News
8 views
breaking:-terrorists-kill-soldiers-at-checkpoint-near-zuma-rock

Terrorists attacked a military checkpoint, Thursday night, near Zuma rock in Niger State.

The location, near Madalla town, is close to Zuba, along the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

The insurgents arrived at the spot some minutes after 7pm and opened fire on the troops, killing some.

A source told Daily Trust that they took control of the area for about 30 minutes.

The attackers continued to shoot before heading towards the Kaduna axis of the expressway.

Soldiers from Zuma Barracks and policemen have been deployed to the scene.

The incident occurred days after terrorists battled the Presidential Guards Brigade along the Kubwa-Bwari road in Abuja.

The Brigade, an elite arm of the Nigerian Army, is responsible for protecting the President of Nigeria.

At least three personnel were killed in the ambush, while a number of others were wounded.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Community Shield: Why Man City lost 3-1 to...

Ogun police vow to arrest killers of prospective...

Calvin Bassey sees red 17 minutes into Ajax...

Pre-season friendly: Eriksen sends message to Man Utd...

Man United vs Atletico Madrid: Ten Hag singles...

Big Brother Naija Season 7: Biggie summons Beauty...

Community Shield: He was lively – Alexander-Arnold hails...

2023: More than five govs, other top leaders...

Commonwealth Games 2022: Olarinoye Adijat wins Nigeria’s first...

Big Brother Naija Season 7: Doyin, Cyph, Phyna,...

Leave a Reply