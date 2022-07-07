Home NEWS BREAKING: Terrorists celebrate during ISWAP attack on Kuje prison in Abuja [Video]
BREAKING: Terrorists celebrate during ISWAP attack on Kuje prison in Abuja [Video]

Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) has released footage of the hit on the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje, Abuja.

Scores of terrorists invaded the prison at about 10 p.m. Tuesday night, operating for more than two hours.

The attackers stormed the government establishment with bombs, grenades and assault weapons.

In the footage, the insurgents could be heard rejoicing after breaching the facility; some vehicles are seen on fire.

The incursion of the penitentiary freed several terrorists and other hardened criminals convicted or in remand.

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) confirmed that said out of 879 inmates escaped from the facility, 443 have been recaptured.

Public Relations Officer, Umar Abubakar said 551 inmates are currently in the facility with 4 inmates dead; 16 sustained injuries,

An officer of the NSCDC also paid the ultimate price, while at least 8 NCos officers were wounded.

Video of the Kuje prison attack below:

ISWAP release a video of the attack on Kuje Prison in Abuja pic.twitter.com/OW2HmCadgJ

— Murtala (@Murtalaibin) July 6, 2022

