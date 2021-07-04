breaking:-taraba-nlc-chairman-abducted-again-by-unknown-gunmen

The Taraba State chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Peter Jediel, has again been abducted by unknown gunmen.

The Chairman who was early this year kidnapped and later regained his freedom was again kidnapped at his residence located in Sunkani, the administrative headquarters of Ard-Kola local government council of the state.

Jediel was kidnapped a second time around his home seven months after an initial abduction.

The leader of the Southern Conference of the United Methodist Church Rev. Philip Micah Dopah, where Jediel worships, called on Tarabans to cry to God in one voice for the safe release of the labour leader who was abducted, Sunday, bioreports reports.

Some past labour leaders who spoke with bioreports expressed dismay at the manner kidnappers have continued to carry out their criminal acts in the state without being tracked down by security operatives.

Wondering why kidnapping has become rampant in the state, he said there was a need for the state government to as a matter of urgency collaborate with security operatives.

A closed associate of the family who also spoke with our correspondent lamented that the state government was handling security with kid gloves.

A former labour leader reacting to the kidnap stressed the need for the security operatives to go the extra mile to provide security for the Labour leader, when he is eventually released,

As at the time of filing this report, the abductors have not reached out to the family to demand ransom, bioreports reports..

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relationship Officer in Taraba, David Misal for more details concerning the development failed as he did not pick his calls.