BREAKING: Tanker crushes 10 to death in Ibadan market

Olufemi Olaniyi, Ibadan



Published 4 July 2021

A gas tanker has crushed 10 persons to death and injured others at a market in Ibadan.

Our correspondent gathered that the driver lost control of the vehicle around Idi Arere Area and struggled with it until it got to Bode Market.

Firefighters were said to have arrived at the scene to prevent the tanker which overturned from exploding.

But residents said they were still afraid because of a possible explosion.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Oyo State, Uche Chukwurah, could not be reached for her comment on the crash.

