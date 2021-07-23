BREAKING: Suspected cult members kill Amotekun informant in Ondo – The Nation Newspaper

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

A man believed to be an informant for Ondo State Security Network codenamed Amotekun Corps has been killed by suspected cultists.

The incident occurred on Friday evening at Oke Agunla in Ondo town.

Another youth, Seun Akinsiku aka Shewen, was also reportedly killed.

It was gathered the killings resulted from a clash between vigilance groups and cult groups in the area.

Sources said the clothes the suspected cultists wore had inscriptions of DSS on them.

An eyewitness said: “As Shewen came out of the house, the people shot him. As they were leaving, they also killed an officer of Amotekun.”

Ondo Police spokesman, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, who confirmed the killing said investigation has commenced into the matter.

Some Amotekun operatives said the vigilance member was not a spy for the security outfit.

They said massive manhunt had begun for cultists in Ondo town.