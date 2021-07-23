Home News Africa BREAKING: Suspected cult members kill Amotekun informant in Ondo – The Nation Newspaper
News Africa

BREAKING: Suspected cult members kill Amotekun informant in Ondo – The Nation Newspaper

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
breaking:-suspected-cult-members-kill-amotekun-informant-in-ondo-–-the-nation-newspaper

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

A man believed to be an informant for Ondo State Security Network codenamed Amotekun Corps has been killed by suspected cultists.

The incident occurred on Friday evening at Oke Agunla in Ondo town.

Another youth, Seun Akinsiku aka Shewen, was also reportedly killed.

It was gathered the killings resulted from a clash between vigilance groups and cult groups in the area.

Sources said the clothes the suspected cultists wore had inscriptions of DSS on them.

An eyewitness said: “As Shewen came out of the house, the people shot him. As they were leaving, they also killed an officer of Amotekun.”

Ondo Police spokesman, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, who confirmed the killing said investigation has commenced into the matter.

Some Amotekun operatives said the vigilance member was not a spy for the security outfit.

They said massive manhunt had begun for cultists in Ondo town.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Buhari Government Plots To Establish Herdsmen Settlements, Grazing...

Man renames daughter named after Buhari, gives reason...

Three Shot Dead In Ondo Cult Crisis

Osaka In Olympic Spotlight, But Biracial Japanese Face...

Lagos Local Government Elections In Photos

Kaduna: Gunmen attack GSS Unguwar Sarki, steal NECO...

Suspension, discipline of members didn’t start with current...

Why I left Nigerian politics – Actor, Jim...

Emir Gambari appoints Abdulrazaq’s brother, APC, PDP stalwarts...

Bauchi revokes licenses of private Colleges of Education

Leave a Reply