BREAKING: Supreme Court delivers landmark verdict on Ondo Governorship tussle 12 noon today

The Supreme Court has fixed judgment for 12 noon today in the appeal filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last governorship election in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede against the victory of Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of the All Progrssives Congress (APC).

A seven-member panel of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Mary Peter-Odili chose the time for the court’s decision after taking final arguments a moment ago, from the lawyers representing the parties.

The main appeal filed by Jegede and his party is challenging the competence of APC’s sponsorship of Akeredolu for the election. There are also three cross-appeals by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), APC and Akeredolu.

Details shortly…

