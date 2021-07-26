breaking:-sunday-igboho’s-wife,-yoruba-monarchs,-others-in-court-for-secessionist’s-trial

Some Yoruba monarchs have stormed the Cour D’appel De Cotonou, Benin Republic, for the trial of Sunday Igboho, a Yourba separatist.

The monarchs, supporters, and Igboho’s wife, Ropo, are in court, ahead of the arrival of the freedom fighter.

Igboho was arrested last week Monday at an airport in Cotonou on his way to Germany.

The Yoruba freedom fighter had fled Nigeria after he was declared wanted by the Department of State Services, DSS.

DSS had raided his house in Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State, though he escaped.

The secret police had arrested some of his associates and recovered some weapons and charms.

The monarchs had yesterday met in Benin Republic over the arrest and detention of Igboho.

They have resolved to write to the president of Benin Republic, Patrice Talon, over the freedom fighter’s arrest.

The monarchs made the disclosure after a meeting at the Ajohoun Palace in Adjohoun, Benin, on Sunday.