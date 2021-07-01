Home News Africa BREAKING: Sunday Igboho cancels Lagos Yoruba Nation rally after attack, wife’s kidnap – bioreports Nigeria
News Africa

BREAKING: Sunday Igboho cancels Lagos Yoruba Nation rally after attack, wife’s kidnap – bioreports Nigeria

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
breaking:-sunday-igboho-cancels-lagos-yoruba-nation-rally-after-attack,-wife’s-kidnap-–-bioreports-nigeria

Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, has suspended the Yoruba Nation rally which was scheduled to hold in Lagos on Saturday.

Different rallies had been held in parts of South-West with that of Lagos scheduled for Saturday.

However, Igboho in an interview with BBC News Pidgin on Thursday, disclosed the rally in Lagos has been suspended.

Igboho said this hours after his house in Ibadan, Oyo State, was attacked by gunmen who reportedly killed two persons and abducted his wife.

He explained that he took the decision to cancel the Lagos rally because of safety and security issues.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Why I Had Nothing To Do With Nnamdi...

Defections: FG celebrates ‘capture’ of PDP govs as...

FG has ordered payment of outstanding arears –...

Matawalle mourns as bandits kill Zamfara lawmaker in...

Buhari: Nigerians are to Blame for Inherent Injustices...

Online CVR: INEC vows to prosecute hackers –...

Davido loses another close associate, Obama DMW –...

Defection: Zamfara Deputy Governor Refuses To Join APC...

Court Rules On El-Zakzaky’s No Case Submission On...

Nigeria-UK Discuss Electoral Act Amendment, PIB And Twitter...

Leave a Reply