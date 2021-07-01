Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, has suspended the Yoruba Nation rally which was scheduled to hold in Lagos on Saturday.

Different rallies had been held in parts of South-West with that of Lagos scheduled for Saturday.

However, Igboho in an interview with BBC News Pidgin on Thursday, disclosed the rally in Lagos has been suspended.

Igboho said this hours after his house in Ibadan, Oyo State, was attacked by gunmen who reportedly killed two persons and abducted his wife.

He explained that he took the decision to cancel the Lagos rally because of safety and security issues.