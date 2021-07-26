Home NEWS BREAKING: Sunday Igboho arrives court for trial
NEWS

Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, on Monday arrived the Court of Appeals in Cotonou, Benin Republic, to face trial.

There is tension and apprehension around the premises ahead of court proceedings.

Although he has been brought to the court and kept in a room since 7 am, his trial is yet to start as at 12noon.

His supporters have besieged the court waiting for the proceedings to commence.

Igboho’s wife, Ropo and other supporters are filled with anxiety over where the pendulum will swing in the extradition request being brought against him by the Nigerian government.

More to follow…

