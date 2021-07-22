breaking:-sunday-igboho-arrives-beninese-court-ahead-of-trial

Leader of Oodua Nation agitators Sunday Igboho, has arrived at the Cour De’appal De Cotonou, ahead of his arraignment by the authorities of Benin Republic for immigration-related offences.

Recall that Bioreports had earlier reported that Sunday Igboho will today appear before court hearing over his extradition in Benin Republic.

A source that spoke with bioreports on Wednesday said, “Igboho may be arraigned for passport-related offences in the Benin Republic tomorrow. His Nigerian lawyers are here already. Yoruba leaders in the Benin Republic have been supportive as well.”

It was gathered that the Oodua Nation agitator was accused of illegally owning a passport of the Benin Republic.

Recall that Igboho was arrested at Cardinal Bernardin International Airport, Cotonou, Republic of Benin, with his wife on their way to Germany on Monday night.

Igboho had been declared wanted by the Department of State Services in July after the secret police attacked his residence in Ibadan.

Some Yoruba people resident in and around Cotonou on Thursday matched to the court ahead of Igboho’s trial.