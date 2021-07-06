Human rights activists, Omoyele Sowore and Deji Adeyanju have met with the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr. Paul Enenche over the arrest of six activists in the church for wearing #BuhariMustGo T-shirts on Sunday.

The activists arrived at the church around 3:00pm alongside their lawyer, Barrister Abubakar Marshal, and had a closed-door meeting with the pastor where it was confirmed that the arrest was made by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) but not the church security officials.







Addressing journalists after the meeting, Adeyanju explained that the church has no hand in the entire incident that happened.

He added that the pastor informed them that he had taken steps at 7:00am to ensure that the activists were released.

























He said the pastor confirmed that the activists committed no crime and that he had reached out to the DSS authority regarding the matter.

Adeyanju said, “There is something the pastor said which I must reemphasise here, that they did not like the fact that the activists came and were making noises here but that he doesn’t want this thing to be misconstrued to mean it is the church that is sponsoring the protest.”

While clarifying the matter, Sowore said the pastor denied claims by some persons that the activists were trying to disrupt the church service.

He said the pastor confirmed to them that he saw them when they came out for altar call that he was even excited seeing them and that the claim was not true.

Sowore said, “They came here and it is their right, I wore my own T-shirt to meet with him today, my #BuhariMustGo T-shirt. So there is nobody who can tell you what to wear to church or to wear to school except schools that have uniforms.

“But we are adults and if we are tired of the system and we say the system must collapse, it is our right to express ourselves freely. I told the pastor when he said he was not happy when the activists were trying to protest within the premises that with the way things are going on, more and more people will be wearing #BuhariMustGo T-shirts to the church because people are tired of Buhari regime.

“We have a respectable agreement and some disagreements over this issue but what is important to me and why I don’t want to drag this for too long is the release of these individuals from detention.

“We are going to wait till evening because we requested that they should be released today (Monday). Nobody knows their whereabouts. We don’t know whether they have been fed or they have been tortured.”

Meanwhile, there was a mild drama at the gate of the church when the activists were granting press interviews.

Some overzealous policemen challenged them and pointed guns at the journalists who were conducting the interviews.

The situation led to heated arguments as the gun-wielding operatives insisted on knowing their mission for granting Interviews at the gate.

The confusion which lasted for a few minutes was brought under control when the activists stood their ground that they had not violated any law by their action.