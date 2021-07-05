Soldiers in the early hours of Monday thwarted an attack on Faith Academy, a secondary school owned by Living Faith Church Worldwide, founded by Bishop David Oyedpo.

The gunmen had launched coordinated attacks on both Bethel secondary school and Faith Academy in the early hours of Monday.

While they abducted students at Bethel School, the attack on Faith Academy was foiled.

A security agent confirmed the gunmen broke into the premises of Faith Academy through the back fence around 1am but were repelled by soldiers, with assistance from the school security team.

A parent, whose son attends the school, told Daily Trust that the school management had last week instructed all students except Senior Secondary School three students to go home, as they are preparing for final-year examination.

She said adequate provision had been made to move the SS3 students to Barnawa in the Kaduna south local government area where they are expected to continue with their studies.

She commended security agents for their timely intervention, saying her son and others who were in the hostel during the attack are safe and have been evacuated from the school premises.

When contacted, the Kaduna State Police Command through the Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said he could not confirm it but security agents were busy thwarting attacks by bandits throughout the night.

bioreports had earlier today reported that gunmen suspected to be bandits abducted many students of Bethel Baptist School located in Maraban Rido, Chikun Local Government Area.

The development comes just hours after bandits abducted babies, female nurses and security guards from the residential quarters of the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Centre (NTLC) in Zaria, Kaduna State on Sunday.

bioreports gathered that the bandits invaded the school around 2am on Monday, shooting sporadically into the air before kidnapping the students.

The incident comes a few weeks after some students of Federal Government College, Birnin-Yauri in Kebbi state were kidnapped after gunmen stormed the school.

