Home NEWS BREAKING: Shop Owners Storm Osun Govt. House, Demand Immediate Payment Of Compensation
NEWSNews Africa

BREAKING: Shop Owners Storm Osun Govt. House, Demand Immediate Payment Of Compensation

by News
0 views
breaking:-shop-owners-storm-osun-govt.-house,-demand-immediate-payment-of-compensation

Owners of shops and houses at MDS, Olaiya and Fakunle axis of Osogbo metropolis, on Monday protested at the Government House, Osogbo, over the non-payment of their compensation by the State Government of Osun.

The protesters carried several placards with varying inscriptions including, “Gov. Oyetola, We Waited Enough, Please Do The Needful, Pay Us Our Compensation,” “Pay Our Compensation, Many of Us Are Dead,” to press home their demands.

Addressing newsmen, the protesters said their buildings were demolished in 2013 by the state government, arguing that since Governor Adegboyega Oyetola was the Chief of Staff to the Governor at the time, he is complicit in the demolition, and should understand their plight.

They accused him of taking them for granted despite their support for him and now want that to end.

Monday’s action is the latest in the series of protests following the one that took place on June 7, this year.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Transfer: Juventus Announce Return Of Pogba From Man...

Wike’s son graduates from UK university

Unknown gunmen kill oil surveillance worker in Bayelsa

Muslim-Muslim ticket: What will happen if Tinubu wins...

EPL: You made mistake over choice of Man...

2023: Nothing unusual in Tinubu-Shetima joint ticket for...

Police recapture Kuje prison escapee in Niger

Lawan, APC North-East caucus hail Shettima’s choice as...

Muslim-Muslim ticket: ‘Tinubu made mistake, God is against...

Tinubu-Shettima: Act on APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket through PVC...

Leave a Reply