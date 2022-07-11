breaking:-shop-owners-storm-osun-govt.-house,-demand-immediate-payment-of-compensation

Owners of shops and houses at MDS, Olaiya and Fakunle axis of Osogbo metropolis, on Monday protested at the Government House, Osogbo, over the non-payment of their compensation by the State Government of Osun.

The protesters carried several placards with varying inscriptions including, “Gov. Oyetola, We Waited Enough, Please Do The Needful, Pay Us Our Compensation,” “Pay Our Compensation, Many of Us Are Dead,” to press home their demands.

Addressing newsmen, the protesters said their buildings were demolished in 2013 by the state government, arguing that since Governor Adegboyega Oyetola was the Chief of Staff to the Governor at the time, he is complicit in the demolition, and should understand their plight.

They accused him of taking them for granted despite their support for him and now want that to end.

Monday’s action is the latest in the series of protests following the one that took place on June 7, this year.