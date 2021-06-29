Sunday Aborisade, Abuja Published 29 June 2021

The Senate will on Thursday debate the report of its joint committees on Petroleum (Upstream, Downstream and Gas) on the Petroleum Industry Bill.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan disclosed this on Tuesday after the chairman of the panel, Senator Mohammed Sabo (Jigawa South West) submitted the committees’ report.

Lawan said, “We will be considering the report on Thursday. We have today, tomorrow and Thursday to look at the report so that when we consider the report, we will be doing so on the basis of what we have been able to read from this very important report.”