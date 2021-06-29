Home News Africa BREAKING: Senate to debate PIB report Thursday, says Lawan – bioreports
News Africa

BREAKING: Senate to debate PIB report Thursday, says Lawan – bioreports

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
breaking:-senate-to-debate-pib-report-thursday,-says-lawan-–-bioreports

Ahmad Lawan

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan

Sunday Aborisade, Abuja

Published 29 June 2021

The Senate will on Thursday debate the report of its joint committees on Petroleum (Upstream, Downstream and Gas) on the Petroleum Industry Bill.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan disclosed this on Tuesday after the chairman of the panel, Senator Mohammed Sabo (Jigawa South West) submitted the committees’ report.

Lawan said, “We will be considering the report on Thursday. We have today, tomorrow and Thursday to look at the report so that when we consider the report, we will be doing so on the basis of what we have been able to read from this very important report.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu arrested, extradited to Nigeria –...

Two PDP lawmakers defect to APC – The...

BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu Rearrested, Brought Back To Nigeria

Supplementary Budget: Senate President Turns Down Committee’s Request...

Osogbo Mosque Clash: Heads will roll, justice will...

Dragging Gov Bello to court over APC defection...

PDP vows to sanction officers attending factional meetings

BREAKING: Nigerian govt rearrest IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu

BREAKING: DSS produces IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu in...

Osinbajo canvasses expert teams for international trade negotiations

Leave a Reply