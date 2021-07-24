Home ENTERTAINMENT Breaking: Sanwo-Olu arrives polling unit, yet to vote – bioreports
ENTERTAINMENT

Breaking: Sanwo-Olu arrives polling unit, yet to vote – bioreports

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
breaking:-sanwo-olu-arrives-polling-unit,-yet-to-vote-–-bioreports

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Following late arrival of Ad-hoc staff of Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, to polling unit, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is yet to cast his vote for the local government/ councillorship elections.

As at the time of filing this report, Sanwo-Olu is being expected at the Ward Unit 09, Ward L2, Lateef Jakande Avenue, Ikoyi, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of the state to cast his vote.

READ ALSO: Lagos LG Elections: Voting commences at 3rd Avenue, Festac town [PHOTOS]

LASIEC officials later arrived the unit at around 10: 15 am, about two hours late behind schedule of 8 am.

Only journalists and empty chairs were found around the polling unit.

Details later…

bioreports News Nigeria

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Netflix’s Sexy Beasts promises to say “goodbye to...

Instagram can spare your eyes from unwanted ‘sexy’...

9 things to expect from Big Brother Naija...

Will Netflix Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?...

Hospital where royal children were born where you...

ITV’s Victoria ‘has been axed after three series...

BTS: V fits 35 TinyTan figurines in his...

Why cant Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie sell their...

Munmun Dutta of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah...

Idris Elba: ‘I used work to exorcise my...

Leave a Reply