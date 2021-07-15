Three persons have been confirmed dead and many persons wounded in a bank robbery in Ilara- Mokin, Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State. bioreports gathered that one of the victims was a popular Ondo-based journalist and the spokesperson of Elizade University, Olubunmi Afuye.





The robbers also killed a policeman and a motorcyclist. A resident of the town told bioreports that the robbers came to the bank around 3 pm and shot into the air to scare those within the vicinity of the bank. Bank staff and customers who came for transactions at the bank scampered for safety.