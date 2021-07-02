BREAKING: Reps reject lifting of Twitter ban

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, ABUJA

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, rejected the lifting of Twitter suspension.

The rejection came while the House was considering the report of its Committee on the matter.

Recall that the House had mandated its Committees on Information, ICT, Intelligence, Justice and Orientation to investigate the circumstances of the suspension by the federal government.

At the consideration of the report, the Deputy Minority Leader of the House, Toby Okechukwu suggested an amendment to one of the recommendations.

It states “That the Federal Government should take into cognizance the negative effect of the Twitter suspension on Nigerians who depend on the platform for their livelihood,” and lift the suspension.

Seconded by another member, the motion was however rejected by the majority of the House when put to vote.

