BREAKING: Reps pass PIB bill, adopt 3% for host communities – The Nation Newspaper

The House of Representatives on Friday adopted the conference Committee report on the Petroleum Industry(PIB) Bill, voting 3 percent for host communities in the oil- producing areas.

The consideration was stepped down on Thursday by the House following a rowdy session.

However as soon as members of the Minority caucus walked out of the Chamber, there were shouts of PIB, PIB, PIB by members.

The report was subsection submitted by Chief Whip, Hon Tahir Mongunu.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila explained the laying of the conference report on the PIB followed rules of the House.

According to him: “I need to explain the rationale behind the laying of this report. Yesterday, I stepped down the laying of this report so that we get to the Senate and see how it o resolve the issue.

“But unfortunately, by the time we got to the Senate, they had already resolved and taken a decision. So, there was nothing that we can do.

“It is left for us to deliberate on the report, accept it or reject it. This PIB will not go the same way of others. It is unfortunate that our Colleagues are not here. If there is any amendment to be done, that will be done in the future”.

Deputy Minority Whip, Hon Nkiruka made frantic but efforts to make the House suspend consideration of the report to no avail.

