*Stalemate in clause-by-clause consideration of Electoral Bill

*Gbajabiamila adjourns plenary to Friday

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, ABUJA

Members of the House of Representatives, on Thursday, exchanged blows over the electronic transmission of election results aspect of the electoral bill.

The rowdy atmosphere has also stalled the clause-by-clause consideration of the bill report.

Consequently, the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila adjourned the plenary to 10 am on Friday(tomorrow).

