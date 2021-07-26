Home News Africa BREAKING: Police charge 48 Yoruba agitators to court – bioreports
News Africa

BREAKING: Police charge 48 Yoruba agitators to court – bioreports

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
breaking:-police-charge-48-yoruba-agitators-to-court-–-bioreports
Police charge 48 Yoruba agitators to court

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, has charged the 48 Yoruba Nation Protesters arrested on Saturday 3rd July, 2021 in Ojota, Lagos before a Magistrate Court sitting in Yaba.

In a statement by the Communications Manager for Ilana Omo Oodua, IOO, Maxwell Adeleye said: “They were charged for Unlawful Assembly, Unlawful Society and Conducts likely to cause breach of Public Peace.”

Adeleye said: “However, one of the arrested protesters, Tajudeen Bakare (the popular Ogboni Chief) was charged by the Police for the murder of a Sachet Water Hawker, Jumoke Oyeleke, killed by a stray bullet during the protest.

“The bail granted to all the Protesters was upheld by the Court but that of Bakare was revoked. The Court refers Bakare’s case to the Director of Public Prosecutor, DPP, for further advise.”

bioreports News Nigeria

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

OBSERVATION: Rescuing The Soul  Of Osun APC

[BREAKING] Nnamdi Kanu: Police release Sowore, others in...

Delegations From Top Yoruba Monarchs, Ooni, Olubadan Storm...

I met Baba Ijesha in 2008, he tried...

I Dare You To Come After Me, You...

Nnamdi Kanu To Remain In DSS Custody, Judge...

UPDATED: DSS Fails To Produce Nnamdi Kanu In...

BREAKING: Sunday Igboho arrives court for trial

FG warns against vandalization of irrigation facilities

Leave a Reply