BREAKING: PIB: NNPC boss, Kyari to brief Senate Thursday – Lawan

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, will, on Thursday brief the Senate on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) 2021.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, made this known on Wednesday during plenary.

Lawan explained that the briefing by Kyari would be closed-door and last for one hour.

According to him, the briefing was to help senators be better informed on the technicalities and financial implications of certain provisions in the piece of legislation.

Lawan said, “Before plenary tomorrow, the leadership of the Senate has decided to invite NNPC GMD to come and brief us in a closed session.

“The opportunity is for those of us who are not members of the joint committees to hear some of the technical details, financial details and implications of certain provisions in the bill.”

Recall that the Senate had, on Tuesday, received the report of the Joint Committee on Petroleum (Downstream); Petroleum (Upstream) and Gas Resources on PIB.