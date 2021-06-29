breaking:-pdp-in-trouble-as-zamfara-senator-announces-resignation

The main opposition party, the PDP has lost one of its key members from Zamfara state in the upper legislative chamber

Hassan Mohammad Gusau, representing Zamfara Central, tendered his resignation as a member of the PDP

Gusau in the letter explained that his decision was necessitated due to the collapse of internal democracy of the party

Abuja – Senator Hassan Mohammad Gusau has announced his resignation as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Senator Hassan Gusau’s decision was conveyed in a letter that was read out by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Photo credit: @NgrSenate

Source: Facebook

The lawmaker representing Zamfara Central tendered his resignation in a letter addressed to the president of the Senate and read during the start of plenary on Tuesday, June 29.

He explained in the letter saying:

“My decision is necessitated due to the collapse of internal democracy and factionalisation of the party from ward levels in Zamfara State.

“Further decisions on political movement and party affiliations will be communicated to this chamber in due course.”

Former governorship candidate joins APC in Zamfara

Earlier, Sani Shinkafi, a governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2019 gubernatorial election in Zamfara state, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Shinkafi formally declared his defection from APGA to APC while addressing his teeming supporters in his house on Monday, June 28.

He explained that he left APGA not because he doesn’t like the party, adding that he left it in order to join Governor Matawalle in the APC to rebuild Zamfara state.

APC plans grand rally to receive another governor

Meanwhile, the APC reportedly organised a grand rally to receive Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state who is allegedly set to join the party on Tuesday, June 29.

The rally to welcome Matawalle from the PDP is scheduled to hold at the Trade Fair Complex in Gusau, the Zamfara state capital.

The governor will be received by APC officers both from the state and the national level.

