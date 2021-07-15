Home News Africa BREAKING: PDP appoints Senator Danbaba as Deputy Minority Whip – The Nation Newspaper
BREAKING: PDP appoints Senator Danbaba as Deputy Minority Whip

By Sanni Onogu, Abuja

Senator Ibrahim Abdullahi Danbaba on Thursday emerged the new Deputy Minority Whip of the Senate.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan read a letter appointing Danbaba to the position on the floor of the Senate.

The letter was signed by the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ibrahim Tsuari.

Danbaba represents Sokoto South Senatorial District.

The position became vacant following the defection of the former Deputy Minority Whip, Senator Sahabi Ya’u (Zamfara North) from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Details shortly…

