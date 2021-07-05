BREAKING: Our region will produce Nigeria’s next President – Southern Governors

Governors of the Southern states in the country have jointly agreed that Nigeria’s next President should come from the southern region.

Southern governors made the announcement on Monday after a closed-door meeting in Lagos held to discuss issues concerning the state of the nation.

The Chairman of the Southern Governors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, who made this known while addressing journalists after the meeting said the resolve was made after much deliberation on the happenings across the country presently.

The meeting which is being hosted by Lagos Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu had in attendance Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo); Dapo Abiodun (Ogun); Gboyega Oyetola (Osun); Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) and Nyesom Wike (Rivers). Others are Duoye Diri (Bayelsa); Emeka Ugwuanyi (Enugu); Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo); Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta); Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom).

Also, Deputy Governors Philip Shaibu (Edo), Ude Chukwu (Abia), Placid Njoku (Imo) and Kelechi Igwe (Ebonyi) represented their state governors.

This is coming after the Governors met in May to take the unanimous decision to ban open grazing in the region.

They also September 21, 2021, as the deadline for the promulgation of anti-open grazing law among its member states.

Details later..

