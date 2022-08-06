breaking:-osun-election:-oyetola,-apc-submit-petition-at-tribunal

The incumbent governor of State of Osun and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the July 16 governorship Election, Gboyega Oyetola, has submitted his petition at the election petition Tribunal in Osogbo.

Bioreports recalls that INEC had declared Senator Ademola Adeleke as the winner of the gubernatorial election, but the Governor had since vowed to challenge Adeleke’s victory at the tribunal.

It was gathered that governor Oyetola was accompanied by his wife, Kafayat Oyetola and the State Party Chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun, others stormed the premises of the Osun State High court on Friday to submit the petitions.

Oyetola, who is challenging the victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke, also dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission before the court.