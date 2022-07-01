Home NEWS BREAKING: Orubebe officially joins APC in Delta
BREAKING: Orubebe officially joins APC in Delta

by News
Former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Godsday Peter Orubebe has officially joined the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

He said he is in the APC to deliver all the five candidates, especially three candidates in the Burutu Local Government Area of Delta in the forthcoming election.

Elder Orubebe boasted that resources to prosecute the elections will be provided.

While sympathizing with the Ijaw APC family over their inability to get any appointments, Elder Orubebe assured them that he will ensure, “what due Ijaw people will be secured.”

The APC Local Government Area Chairman in Burutu, Comrade Moni Seikemienghan Moni thanked Orubebe for joining the party just as he expressed confidence that he(Orubebe) in addition is a big plus to the party.

According to him, “Ijaw Nation now have high ranking politician that will stand in the gap.”

