breaking:-oregon-state-gets-a-huge-commitment-from-dl-quincy-wright

It’s all smiles in Corvallis as Oregon State has landed a commitment from a top defensive line target in the 2022 class. Duncanville (TX) defensive tackle Quincy Wright officially announced his pledge to the Beavers on Saturday afternoon.

Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman saw Wright last season during a big match up against IMG, and had this to say:

“With so many talented linemen on both sides of the ball,Quincy Wright may get overlooked. However, the 2022 defensive tackle is Power 5-bound. At 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds, he’s brings size and athleticism to the middle of Duncanville’s defense. He was a force in the middle and helped slow down IMG’s rushing attack even if his name didn’t come across in the box score.”

It has been stated multiple times on BeaversEdge that the Oregon State staff is working hard to build a consistent pipeline to Texas, one of the most fertile recruiting grounds in the country, and Wright’s commitment is yet another example of that coming to fruition.

In addition, Wright is the second player from Duncanville to choose the Beavs (1st – Zeriah Beason), which is one of the top programs in the state. The roster is stacked with division one talent at multiple positions, including OSU target Jerrale Powers. Running back commit Damien Martinez is another future Beaver from the Lonestar state.

Landing big time defensive linemen has been a difficult hurdle so far for Jonathan Smith and company, but landing guys like Wright will continue to help them take huge steps in the right direction both for the 2022 recruiting class and the overall direction of the program.