breaking:-ogun-teenage-suspected-ritualist-dies-in-prison-custody

One of the suspected killers of Sofiat Okeowo, a lady murdered for money ritual purposes in Abeokuta, Ogun State, in January, has died.

It would be recalled that following the revelation of the brutal killing of Okeowo by her lover and former boyfriend, four teenagers – Balogun Mustakeem, Majekodunmi Soliudeen, Abdulgafar Lukman, and Waris Oladeinde – were arrested by the police.

They were apprehended for slaughtering and burning the head of the victim, identified as a girlfriend to one of them, for money rituals.

In March, Oladeinde was discharged by an Ogun State magistrate’s court.

The court freed Oladeinde, who had earlier been remanded with others at the Oba correctional centre in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area (LGA).

Chief Magistrate I.O Abudu, stated that Oladeinde was discharged on the legal advice of the state Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

According to Abudu, “no charge was recorded against Oladeinde in the legal advice.”

Source said one of the three remaining suspects: Mustakeem, Soliudeen, and Lukman, has died at the Abeokuta Correctional Centre in Oba.

The actual cause of death of the teenage suspect cannot be verified as of the time of publishing this report.