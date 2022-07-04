Home NEWS Breaking: Ogun Teenage Suspected Ritualist Dies In Prison Custody
NEWSNews Africa

Breaking: Ogun Teenage Suspected Ritualist Dies In Prison Custody

by News
0 views
breaking:-ogun-teenage-suspected-ritualist-dies-in-prison-custody

One of the suspected killers of Sofiat Okeowo, a lady murdered for money ritual purposes in Abeokuta, Ogun State, in January, has died.

It would be recalled that following the revelation of the brutal killing of Okeowo by her lover and former boyfriend, four teenagers – Balogun Mustakeem, Majekodunmi Soliudeen, Abdulgafar Lukman, and Waris Oladeinde – were arrested by the police.

They were apprehended for slaughtering and burning the head of the victim, identified as a girlfriend to one of them, for money rituals.

In March, Oladeinde was discharged by an Ogun State magistrate’s court.

The court freed Oladeinde, who had earlier been remanded with others at the Oba correctional centre in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area (LGA).

Chief Magistrate I.O Abudu, stated that Oladeinde was discharged on the legal advice of the state Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

According to Abudu, “no charge was recorded against Oladeinde in the legal advice.”

Source said one of the three remaining suspects: Mustakeem, Soliudeen, and Lukman, has died at the Abeokuta Correctional Centre in Oba.

The actual cause of death of the teenage suspect cannot be verified as of the time of publishing this report.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

First vessel berths as Lekki port takes delivery...

NYSC DG warns corps members against drug abuse,...

War: Thank God, Ukraine’s missiles fired at us...

WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons goalie Nnadozie suspended for...

EPL: Ten Hag identifies player to take over...

Solomon King’s murder: Buhari, Hope Uzodinma, Army under...

2023: We’ll make Atiku lose his state –...

Three arrested for alleged rape, initiating teenage girl...

EPL: Man Utd issues strong warning to Ronaldo...

2023: Kwankwaso reveals his options for running mate

Leave a Reply