Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu has been rearrested and brought back to Nigeria.

He was intercepted on June 27.

Kanu is expected to be re-arraigned before the Federal High Court for the continuation of his trial.

This was made known at a briefing in Abuja on Tuesday by the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

More to follow . . . . .